Local organization serves veterans with Ultimate Gift project
Young Men’s Service League’s Argyle chapter spent part of their weekend cleaning and transforming the VFW Post 5074, a veterans organization in...www.crosstimbersgazette.com
Young Men’s Service League’s Argyle chapter spent part of their weekend cleaning and transforming the VFW Post 5074, a veterans organization in...www.crosstimbersgazette.com
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0