Local organization serves veterans with Ultimate Gift project

Christmas is rapidly approaching, and you are in a panic about what to get for that special someone. Rest assured that you are not alone. In 1864 General Sherman had not had time to go holiday shopping for his boss, President Abraham Lincoln. His solution was to wire Lincoln the following: “I beg to present you, as a Christmas gift, the City of Savannah, with 150 heavy guns and plenty of ammunition, and also about 25,000 bales of cotton.” Top that.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO