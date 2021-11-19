ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local organization serves veterans with Ultimate Gift project

By Mark Smith
 7 days ago
Young Men’s Service League’s Argyle chapter spent part of their weekend cleaning and transforming the VFW Post 5074, a veterans organization in...

Local combat veteran continues service

Johnnie Yellock II was a special operator in the United States Air Force and retired in 2013 after sustaining injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Now a proud veteran who’s always wearing a smile, one would never guess that he has endured a total of 32 surgeries to save his legs.
MILITARY
Just the Facts: A time of Thanksgiving

As we begin this holiday season, I have been reflecting on the things I am most grateful for, family, friends, and good neighbors. Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the mayor of our wonderful town.
FESTIVAL
Bartonville collecting Christmas gifts for kids in need

The Bartonville Police Department’s annual Operation Blue Santa program is currently collecting Christmas gifts for local children in need. Blue Santa will provide toys and clothing to about 30 local underprivileged children. The Christmas tree at Bartonville Town Hall is up and filled with Blue Santa wish tags, which list specific wants and needs of the children. Residents can take one or more of the tags and buy the requested items to donate.
BARTONVILLE, TX
News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2021

Double Oak was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our long-time leaders and greatest supporters. Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook passed away on October 2 on his 91stbirthday. Mr. Cook served 21 years of active duty and 10 years in the Navy reserves. He served the Town of Double Oak on Planning and Zoning, Water Board, Town Treasurer, and served 12 years as Mayor. In addition, he served three terms on the Denton County Veterans Board, and was very active with MOAA, Military Officers Association of America. Mayor Cook loved Double Oak, and he will be missed greatly.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
Lovepacs addresses hunger during holidays

A nine-day Thanksgiving break may provide a respite from the rigors of schoolwork for some students. But for many others, it means nine days without the nutritional meals that are served at their schools. The thought of youngsters not eating during a holiday break prompted a group of families to...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Northlake Notes — November 2021

Fall is here and with it the march from the start of school to Christmas is in earnest. We’ve just finished Halloween and the early-bird decorators for Christmas are out mounting lights and getting those discounts on hiring the contractors to put up the lights. My column will be short...
NORTHLAKE, TX
Harvest Happenings — November 2021

Last month, the new CEO for FirstService Residential came to Argyle to visit Harvest. FirstService Residential is the management company for the Harvest Homeowners Association. The new CEO, David Diestel, has heard so much about Harvest that he had to come see it firsthand. For me and my team, it...
ARGYLE, TX
Legal Talk Texas: Last-minute gift ideas

Christmas is rapidly approaching, and you are in a panic about what to get for that special someone. Rest assured that you are not alone. In 1864 General Sherman had not had time to go holiday shopping for his boss, President Abraham Lincoln. His solution was to wire Lincoln the following: “I beg to present you, as a Christmas gift, the City of Savannah, with 150 heavy guns and plenty of ammunition, and also about 25,000 bales of cotton.” Top that.
TEXAS STATE
Flower Mound teen collecting bikes to donate to foster homes

A Flower Mound teenager is seeking donations of new and gently used bicycles to donate to kids in foster homes for Christmas. Rohan Ahuja, a junior at Flower Mound High School, has launched a bike drive with Chosen Ones Foster & Adoptive Family Support, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit. Last year, Rohan’s uncle started a similar bike drive in Corpus Christi, and it impressed and motivated Rohan to start his own.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Flower Mound

A popular West Coast coffee shop chain is one major step closer to opening in Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will build a new drive-thru coffee shop on the south side of FM 407, between Morriss Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a town news release. It’s expected to open this summer.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Denton veteran honors fellow service members

A Vietnam War veteran’s longtime dream is now a daily reality inside Golden Triangle Mall in Denton where veterans, family members and others can learn about the service of Texas Veterans through the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame. Gary Steele, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years...
DENTON, TX
Local Army support group earns 13 national awards

AUSA North Texas – Audie Murphy Chapter won 13 awards and placed second among 122 worldwide chapters recognized last month at the national 2021 AUSA Meeting & Exposition. The educational-and-professional organization advocates for active, reserve and National Guard soldiers and Army families, creates soldier-for-life opportunities and engages community partners, according to an AUSA news release. The chapter received praise for its efforts in 2020. The awards bestowed include:
MILITARY
Travel with Terri: Veterans Day and Centennial Commemoration

“Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in this world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.” – Ronald Reagan. America’s veterans are a national symbol of what makes our country great! We may not know them all – but we owe them all! That is why we celebrate Veterans Day every year on Nov. 11. Veterans Day is observed as a legal holiday to honor all our veterans from all armed forces – past, present and future.
TRAVEL
Flower Mound, Denton County to hold Veterans Day events

The town of Flower Mound and Denton County will hold separate events on Thursday to honor U.S. Military veterans for Veterans Day. In Flower Mound, residents will participate in the annual Veterans Day Relay Run. Starting at 9 a.m., participants will run one- to two-mile sections of a pre-determined route around Flower Mound while carrying the American flag to commemorate U.S. veterans and their service. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
