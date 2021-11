By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Twenty One Pilots are stopping in Pittsburgh during their North America tour next summer. The duo from Columbus, Ohio will bring The Icy Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 31. 🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨@twentyonepilots are bringing THE ICY TOUR to PPG Paints Arena on 8/31/22 ψ Register NOW for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://t.co/Gi2KR9s0oQTickets on sale to the public 11/24 @ 10 AM pic.twitter.com/kKdpDjIYym — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 18, 2021 The tour launches in St. Paul and wraps up in Seattle. Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. You can find the details here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO