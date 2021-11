Following a sneak peek in Manhattan Beach, California, Fisker has fully revealed its Ocean all-electric SUV on the first media day of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The vehicle that’s on display in LA is a “production-intent design” indicative of the Fisker Ocean that will be manufacturing from November 17, 2022, at Magna-Steyr’s carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. We won’t insist on the design because it’s largely the same as the concept we’ve seen for a while now, and our sneak peek article already mentions the differences.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO