If you will be looking for something to do December 4 and 5, let me suggest the Dingmans Ferry Theatre. The last show, a Frank Sinatra tribute, was an outdoor performance limited to 250 people because of Covid. The theater drew the maximum number of patrons and could have had 400-plus if it were permitted. That show was very well received. I was able to see the excellent next show, a Beatles tribute, in rehearsal.

DINGMANS FERRY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO