The former Soviet republic of Moldova has come up with a novel approach to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 350,000 and killed almost 9,000 there. Heath officials are using shock tactics, black humor, and pop music to try to scare people who aren't vaccinated or simply not worried about the virus. One of the videos as part of the recent campaign tells viewers: 'Don't worry. We have the biggest cemetery in Europe.'

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO