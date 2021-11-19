ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 games Rams fans should watch during Week 11 bye

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have reached their bye week, and it’s coming at a perfect time. They’ll take the week off before visiting the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, a game with massive playoff implications at this point in the season.

Although it’s disappointing there won’t be a Rams game to watch this weekend, there are still other matchups worth following for L.A.’s fans. These five games will have an impact on the standings in the NFC, either by helping or hurting the Rams’ positioning in the conference.

1

Packers (8-2) at Vikings (4-5): 1 p.m. ET

This game is relevant for the Rams because both teams are in the NFC and the Packers just happen to be the top team in the conference right now. The Rams are one game behind Green Bay and have three more wins than the Vikings, so it’s clear which team they should be rooting for on Sunday afternoon.

A win by the Vikings would do wonders for the Rams as they chase Green Bay for a first-round bye. It would put them in a position to overtake the Packers in Week 12 when the two of them square off at Lambeau Field.

2

Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6): 1 p.m. ET

Right now, the Saints are 1.5 games behind the Rams in the NFC, with both teams currently holding a wild-card spot. A win by the Saints would put them just one game behind the Rams, making things interesting as Los Angeles jockeys for positioning in the playoff race down the stretch.

The Eagles aren’t out of it just yet, but at 4-6, they’re not exactly a threat to the Rams. Los Angeles should be pulling for an Eagles win on Sunday.

3

Cowboys (7-2) at Chiefs (6-4): 4:25 p.m. ET

Obviously, only the Cowboys have any sort of connection to the Rams in the playoff race, since the Chiefs are in the AFC. Dallas is a half-game ahead of the Rams but a win on Sunday would put Los Angeles one full game back. This will only matter if the Rams are able to overtake the Cardinals for the NFC West crown because it’s almost certain that Dallas’ path to the playoffs will come as a division champion, not a wild-card team.

The Chiefs beating the Cowboys would be massive for the Rams, pulling Dallas into a tie at 7-3. The Rams still need to take care of business, but any loss by an NFC contender helps Los Angeles out.

4

Cardinals (8-2) at Seahawks (3-6): 4:25 p.m. ET

It’s never easy picking an NFC West rival to root for, but in this instance, it’s abundantly clear which result would help the Rams out. If the Cardinals beat the Seahawks, they’ll be 9-2 and 1.5 games ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. It’s not an insurmountable deficit to overcome, but considering the Cardinals already beat the Rams, they also hold the tiebreaker.

A win by the Seahawks would help Los Angeles in a big way. It would keep the Rams only a half-game behind Arizona, making it easier for them to take the division title later on this season.

5

Giants (3-6) at Buccaneers (6-3): Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Bucs are actually a half-game worse than the Rams in the standings but because they’re leading the NFC South, they’re the No. 4 seed and Los Angeles is the fifth seed. The Saints are still in the hunt for that division title and could overtake the Buccaneers as early as this weekend, so Tampa Bay’s record is very relevant to the Rams.

Los Angeles has to be hoping for a Giants win on Monday night, dropping the Buccaneers down the standings a bit.

