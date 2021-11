The biggest radio group in the US has announced that it will only play Taylor Swift's re-recorded songs on their stations from now on. iHeart - which owns over 860 stations - will only play the music that the 31-year-old singer/songwriter owns both the lyrics and the recording to after a dispute between the 'I Bet You Think About Me' singer and industry executives led to it being sold without her knowledge.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO