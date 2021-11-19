Why Kohl's Shares Are Falling

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs are retreating Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 53 points (0.2%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have declined $4.19 (1.4%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $5.22 (1.3%), combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Coca-Cola (KO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

