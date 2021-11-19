TAPP Engine Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

Achieve Compliance and Better Results with a No-Code Citizen Developer Platform for Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) Intellect, a leader in no-code industrial compliance SaaS software, announced record sales growth, unveiled version 9 of the company’s No-Code Compliance Platform and launched the new Environmental, Health & Safety (EH&S) suite. The EH&S suite integrates with Intellect’s powerful no-code Quality Management Systems (QMS) suite to help customers adhere to a wide range of compliance requirements. During Intellect Innovate 2021, the company’s annual customer and partner conference, Intellect announced record bookings in the third quarter of 2021, with year-over-year growth of approximately 160% in the quarter. During the event, Intellect introduced new product enhancements and future innovations to help organizations meet compliance faster and increase productivity by empowering citizen developers to build and modify compliance-driven applications and improved data portability, search, and reporting.
Comments / 0