TAPP Engine Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

More than half of respondents have 100% of their infrastructure in the cloud; IT playing an increasingly critical role in driving corporate strategy. Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the results of a new global survey, conducted in association with Google Cloud, of 1,400+ IT executives, Future of Compute, that highlights the increasingly rapid pace of cloud adoption. According to the survey, the question is no longer whether organizations should migrate to the cloud, but how they can leverage the cloud for innovation, efficiency, and growth.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO