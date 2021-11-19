ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Alabama Jaguars

By Evan Winter
Rocky Top Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4) are looking for their sixth win of the year as they head into this week’s contest with the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5, 2-5) Don’t take the Jags lightly, however. And not just because they have a cool nickname. Greg Stewart’s defense is arguably the best unit...

www.rockytoptalk.com

