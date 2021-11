We are now into what is commonly known on the Outer Banks as the “off-season.”. I am not sure that there is an absolute date on which the off-season begins. Years ago, it probably would have been right after Labor Day, but we’ve become more of a shoulder season destination – with visitation even slipping into the winter months – so probably every business has its own definition of when the true off-season begins. It might be mid-October, or after fishing season, Veteran’s Day weekend, Thanksgiving, or Christmas. But regardless, it means that the pace on the island is less hectic, and everything is a bit quieter than at the height of summer.

