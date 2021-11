Merkle B2B acquires four new industry specialists to drive the company forward creatively. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company (CXM) and part of dentsu, announces that its global B2B marketing organisation, Merkle B2B, have supercharged their creative leadership team with a raft of senior hires. These new leaders have been brought into the agency to address the increasing need for brands to deliver compelling and meaningful customer experiences to their audiences as the B2B landscape rapidly evolves.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO