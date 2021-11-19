ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints dead cap: 58 players account for over $42.9 million

By John Sigler
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvQ1L_0d1xTnhT00

It’s tough to field a competitive roster when over 23% of your salary cap commitments are going to players not on the roster, but the New Orleans Saints have done it anyway. They’re right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture with a 5-4 record, coming off of two extremely tight losses, and there isn’t a team in the NFL eager to suit up against them.

But who is all of that money going to? And why?

Dead money is the salary cap dollars left over from previous contracts. Whenever a player signs a deal with a signing bonus or partially guaranteed salary and ultimately gets released, traded, or chooses to retire, some of those contract guarantees are left behind. These aren’t new checks the Saints have to sign and cut each week — these bills have already been paid, but for accounting purposes they’re left on the books until the contract as written has expired.

But some players currently under contract are technically still counting towards that dead money total, because they were released and returned on a new deal. Fullback Alex Armah Jr. is a good example — his initial Saints contract, signed early in the offseason, carried $234,000 in partially-guaranteed salary and $137,500 in its signing bonus when the team cut him in August. But he returned to the practice squad a few days later and was then signed to the 53-man roster, so the Saints ended up paying him twice (even if the total amount is negligible).

This is the closest the Saints have been to “salary cap hell” in some time, but it’s only temporary. They’re already on the hook for more than $12.4 million in 2022 and almost all of that is tied up in their final cap hit for Drew Brees ($11.5 million), with another $850,000 accounting for Latavius Murray’s terminated contract. A handful of rookie contracts that had small signing bonuses make up the rest. That number will change in the offseason once the team begins to make cap cuts and potentially offload veteran contracts (trading Michael Thomas, for example, would leave at least $8.9 million on the books if done after June 1, 2022) but we shouldn’t see anything quite this distract again for some time.

Four other NFL teams currently have more resources tied up in dead money than the Saints right now: the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams ($45.5 million), the 5-5 Carolina Panthers ($50.5 million), this week’s opponent, the 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles ($62 million), and the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions ($63.1 million). Here is the full list of 58 contracts currently accounting for $42,948,318 against the Saints salary cap:

1

QB Drew Brees - $11,150,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iEaA_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after a touchdown by Alvin Kamara in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

2

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins - $7,200,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVU2v_0d1xTnhT00
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

3

WR Emmanuel Sanders - $4,100,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ne8oh_0d1xTnhT00
Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) makes a catch in front of Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith (22) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

4

DT Sheldon Rankins - $4,000,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkN5R_0d1xTnhT00

5

TE Jared Cook - $2,000,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHWMP_0d1xTnhT00
Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

6

P Thomas Morstead - $2,000,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327327_0d1xTnhT00
Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) warms up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

7

DT Malcom Brown - $1,500,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biYF0_0d1xTnhT00
Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) runs off the field after their win against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

8

CB Patrick Robinson - $1,250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGKwc_0d1xTnhT00
Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

9

CB Brian Poole - $1,127,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lf4gx_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints cornerback Brian Poole (33) during stretch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

10

G/C Nick Easton - $1,000,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecc7N_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints offensive guard Nick Easton (62) signals to the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

11

RB Latavius Murray - $900,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJbKN_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

12

CB Desmond Trufant - $850,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwB5c_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints cornerback Desmond Trufant walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWJUx_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) blocks against Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

14

DT Montravius Adams - $495,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzqSP_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Montravius Adams Sr., stretches along side teammates during an NFL football practice at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

15

DT Christian Ringo - $459,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ge0Zi_0d1xTnhT00
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Christian Ringo during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

16

G/C Will Clapp - $455,173

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqM2G_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints Will Clapp (64) lines up on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

17

LB Chase Hansen - $391,665

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXFdN_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) warms up during an NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

18

FB Alex Armah Jr. - $371,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnV1S_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

19

WR Chris Hogan - $358,333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRHWH_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan (80) watches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

20

DT Albert Huggins - $292,532

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUQ8D_0d1xTnhT00
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 23: Albert Huggins #95 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

21

DT Josiah Bronson - $286,065

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow9uO_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (91) and defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh (69) watch a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

22

WR Kevin White - $249,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzHqE_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White turns after making a catch during an NFL football training camp practice in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

23

K Aldrick Rosas - $220,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5qVZ_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

24

K Cody Parkey - $165,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkpfp_0d1xTnhT00
Cleveland Browns place kicker Cody Parkey (2) shakes hands with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

25

RB Ryquell Armstead - $156,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wrsA_0d1xTnhT00
Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

26

T/G Jordan Mills - $147,444

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ibl1D_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jordan Mills (66) runs up against offensive tackle Derrick Kelly (68) during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

27

RB Devine Ozigbo - $141,666

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kd8fr_0d1xTnhT00
Aug 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (32) catches the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sylvester Williams (96) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

28

WR Kenny Stills - $133,444

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGRlY_0d1xTnhT00
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) looks on against New York Giants during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

29

C Austin Reiter - $124,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjBB3_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints center Austin Reiter (62) walks off the field against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

30

DB Saquan Hampton - $97,604

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iC39_0d1xTnhT00

31

LB Wynton McManis - $73,466

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAY7H_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints linebacker Wynton McManis (54) gestures between plays during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

32

QB/TE Tommy Stevens - $60,447

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGf0m_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints tight end Tommy Stevens (85) goes through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

33

S Jeff Heath - $59,722

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9PIN_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints safety Jeff Heath (38) during NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

34

RB Lamar Miller - $56,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuRle_0d1xTnhT00
Jan 23, 2019; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) poses during AFC practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

35

CB Jordan Miller - $47,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9a2P_0d1xTnhT00
Oct 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nick Scott (33) tries to avoid a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller (28) after a reception on a fake punt during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

36

T/G Derrick Kelly - $46,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5iWH_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Derrick Kelly (68) listens to a coach during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

37

FB Adam Prentice - $36,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3906p8_0d1xTnhT00
Denver Broncos running back Adam Prentice (43) takes part in drills at an NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at team headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

38

CB Grant Haley - $35,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6HUB_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints defensive back Grant Haley (30) catches the ball during the team’s NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

39

DE Jalyn Holmes - $28,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ukud3_0d1xTnhT00

40

WR Kawaan Baker - $20,018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1cnM_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (14) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

41

G/T Caleb Benenoch - $14,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuNe3_0d1xTnhT00
Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Caleb Benenoch (77) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

42

DT Jaleel Johnson - $14,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXTJf_0d1xTnhT00
Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (91) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

43

LB Joe Bachie - $10,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxBAj_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints linebacker Joe Bachie (46) walks onto the field during NFL football practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

44

T Jordan Steckler - $10,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gvqF_0d1xTnhT00
Sep 14, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

45

CB Bryan Mills - $9,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y91ZR_0d1xTnhT00
Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bryan Mills (39) deflects a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (88) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

46

LB Lakiem Williams - $9,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJgyr_0d1xTnhT00
Syracuse’s Lakiem Williams (46) warms up prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

47

G Calvin Throckmorton - $8,334

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280xHI_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton (76) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

48

TE Juwan Johnson - $6,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAYlm_0d1xTnhT00
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) is congratulated by fans after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

49

RB Tony Jones Jr. - $6,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6bUQ_0d1xTnhT00
Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) hits New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

50

CB Keith Washington - $6,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqqC5_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, left, works with New Orleans Saints cornerback Keith Washington Jr. (38) during an NFL football training camp practice inside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (David Grunfeld, The Advocate via AP, Pool)

51

CB Tino Ellis - $5,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Zh1E_0d1xTnhT00

52

T Darrin Paulo - $3,334

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuzJY_0d1xTnhT00
Sep 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Darrin Paulo (77) congratulates running back Zack Moss (2) after scoring a touchdown in the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

53

P Nolan Cooney - $3,333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001tcz_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints punter Nolan Cooney, left, hugs quarterback Jameis Winston prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

54

RB Stevie Scott III - $2,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BoAO_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) hands off to running back Stevie Scott III (39) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

55

CB Lawrence Woods - $1,666

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rl16D_0d1xTnhT00
New Orleans Saints cornerback Lawrence Woods (38) stretches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

56

DE Gus Cumberlander - $1,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIeZk_0d1xTnhT00
Nov 10, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs with the ball ahead of Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Gus Cumberlander (45) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

57

G Mike Brown - $833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciLLJ_0d1xTnhT00
West Virginia players, from left-right, Trevon Wesco, Reese Donahue and Michael Brown celebrate with fans after defeating Texas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Austin, Texas. West Virginia won 42-41. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

58

CB Bryce Thompson - $333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs5Ef_0d1xTnhT00
Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints assistant strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd slaps hands with cornerback Bryce Thompson (31) during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

brproud.com

Saints fans, keep an eye on this Titans player Sunday

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints are on the road once again and will face a tough opponent. The Saints are going up against a Tennessee Titans team that is on a five game win streak. They are first place in the AFC South with the best winning percentage...
NFL
Yardbarker

Thoughts on 10 Players after Eagles Beat Saints

First two-game winning streak. The Eagles are playing their best football in November, and that’s exactly when you want to be playing your best football. What they did to the New Orleans Saints – running for 242 yards against a historically strong run defense – sent a message throughout the league that this should be a team to be reckoned with over the final six games.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Players to Watch: vs Saints

After a tough loss on Sunday to the Colts, the Bills look to bounce back in a prime-time game on Thanksgiving against the Saints. Due to the loss on Sunday, the Patriots now lead our division by one game because they haven’t had their bye week yet. This is a must win game to keep the Bills alive in the AFC east. The Saints have a good pass rush and this might cause some problems for the offensive line.
NFL
FanSided

NOLA Saints are running out of players to throw to on offense

The NOLA Saints are spiraling out of control, evidenced by their 40-29 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. To make matters worse, it appears they’ll be without starting tight end Adam Trautman for the next four-six weeks, per Adam Schefter. It figures this would happen after Trautman finally showed he...
NFL
AOL Corp

Bills cap off Thanksgiving with blowout of Trevor Siemian-led Saints

The post-turkey nappers of Thanksgiving didn't miss much. The Buffalo Bills had little trouble taking care of the New Orleans Saints, who were once again starting Trevor Siemian, in a 31-6 win on Thursday, ending a noticeably weak Thanksgiving slate for the NFL. The day had started with a rockfight...
NFL
45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
