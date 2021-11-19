ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Survivor Series’: Can the Show Overcome Its Stale Concept?

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQDvi_0d1xTekw00

Can “Survivor Series” overcome the brand vs. brand gimmick that has lost much of its luster?

Five years since the brand split was reintroduced, WWE’s “brand warfare” concept for Survivor Series is starting to feel stale.

The Raw and SmackDown rosters will again face off as this year’s Survivor Series takes place in Brooklyn on Sunday night. Despite a couple of standout matches, the pay-per-view’s theme and a lackluster build have made the card difficult to care about.

Brand warfare was definitely a good idea at one point. It helped add life to Survivor Series after WWE brought back the brand split in 2016. As WWE’s longest-running PPV besides WrestleMania , Survivor Series is a show that carries so much nostalgia. It should always be an important part of the WWE calendar. But the event had fallen well behind WWE’s other “Big Four” PPVs and was only being included in that category because of its historical significance. While it still wasn't on the same level as WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble or SummerSlam, the Raw vs. SmackDown theme initially gave fans reason to care about Survivor Series again.

Matches like Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan, and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair were examples of Survivor Series at its best. All three were dream matches that became a reality because of Survivor Series. NXT's inclusion in 2019 was also a highlight, helping Survivor Series stand out from anything else we get from WWE all year.

But last year’s Survivor Series and the build to this year’s PPV have been a step in the wrong direction. Some of that waning interest was probably inevitable. While the brand split was fresh in 2016 and Raw and SmackDown had started to develop their own identities, that has deteriorated over time. With wrestlers coming and going from each brand in the WWE draft every year, very few people feel like they’re actually tied to Raw or SmackDown.

WWE has exacerbated that problem by having Survivor Series take place so close to the draft. This year’s post-draft rosters only went into effect a month before Survivor Series . If viewers haven’t even gotten used to who’s on which brand, how could they possibly care about whether Raw or SmackDown wins? The lack of real stakes has also been a problem. Fans would be more invested if there was something tangible on the line instead of just bragging rights.

WWE is at a point where it has to decide if the brand-vs.-brand concept for Survivor Series can be rejuvenated or if it has run its course. If the theme is going to stick around, the stakes for the PPV need to be addressed. Even something like the winners of the Survivor Series elimination matches receiving title shots or guaranteed places in the Royal Rumble would help make the PPV feel meaningful.

For this year’s Survivor Series , the top two matches on the card should carry the show. Big E vs. Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair are both strong matchups featuring some of the biggest stars in WWE.

Here’s a full rundown of the card, along with predictions for each match:

Non-title match: WWE champion Big E vs. universal champion Roman Reigns

Big E and Reigns enter this match in their rightful spots as the top male champions on Raw and SmackDown. Reigns and The Usos have laid out Big E’s New Day stablemates Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown in recent weeks. With Big E on Raw, Survivor Series is an opportunity for him to get his revenge. He and Reigns should have a great match on Sunday.

The match presents a dilemma in that neither wrestler should really be losing right now. But Reigns is the most protected member of the WWE roster and shouldn’t lose until someone beats him to win the universal championship. Big E will likely be kept strong even in defeat.

Prediction: Roman Reigns wins

Non-title match: Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair

Due to the real-life issues between them , Lynch vs. Flair is the most anticipated match of the night. The two got into a legitimate backstage confrontation following an awkward title exchange that didn’t go according to plan on SmackDown last month. Lynch and Flair have had great matches against each other in the past, but their personal animosity adds an element to this meeting that hasn’t existed before.

Lynch and Flair used to be best friends. Their issues with each other are real, but it also makes sense to use the situation to help generate interest in this match. It blurs the lines between story line and reality and makes fans wonder what’s kayfabe and what isn’t.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Lynch vs. Flair ends without a definitive finish. But whether it's by cheating or some other method, Lynch getting one over on Flair is the right outcome.

Prediction: Becky Lynch wins

Men’s five-on-five elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin and a partner to be determined)

The stories for both of this year’s traditional Survivor Series elimination matches have revolved around whether or not team members will be able to co-exist. Raw’s men’s team in particular is loaded with heels and hasn’t been able to get along leading into Sunday.

On the other side, Team SmackDown currently has three babyfaces and only one heel. Drew McIntyre should get the victory for his team, further setting him up as a future challenger for Reigns’ universal championship at either the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania .

Prediction: Team SmackDown wins

Women’s five-on-five elimination match: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm)

The duo of Carmella and Zelina Vega will likely create problems with the babyfaces on Team Raw, while Sasha Banks and Shotzi’s feud will cause trouble for SmackDown. That feud will end up being the reason for Team SmackDown’s loss, with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley leading the way for Raw.

Prediction: Team Raw wins

Non-title match: Raw tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

RK-Bro vs. The Usos is a sleeper candidate for match of the night on Sunday. A split between Orton and Riddle might be inevitable at some point, but it’s too soon to start breaking up a tag team that’s working so well. They should defeat The Usos here.

Prediction: RK-Bro win

Non-title match: United States champion Damian Priest vs. intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest has been far more protected than Shinsuke Nakamura as champion and has more potential to become a main eventer in the immediate future. Priest winning is one of the easiest calls on this card.

Prediction: Damian Priest wins

More From Wrestling Observer :

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Carmella
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Finn Bálor
Person
Drew Mcintyre
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Wwe Royal Rumble#Combat#Smackdown#Wrestlemania#Nxt#Ppv
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Survivor Series Go-Home Show, The Usos In Action, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. – The WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at what happened between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E one week ago. We’re live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Raw's final build to Survivor Series

On the final Raw before Survivor Series, a change was made to one of the teams for Sunday's pay-per-view. It was announced that Austin Theory is taking Rey Mysterio's place on Raw's Survivor Series men's team. The men's traditional Survivor Series elimination match will be Raw's Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Theory vs. SmackDown's Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and a partner to be determined.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE
Wrestling World

Shayna Baszler Speaks About Leaving Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler is one of WWE’s most popular WWE female superstars and she spoke about leaving Nia Jax. She spoke to it about Sportskeeda Wrestling during the Survivor Series weekend. Shayna is a former Tag Team Champion. She recently moved to the Smackdown brand. She was a RAW superstar before...
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Two changes made to WWE Survivor Series teams

Ahead of Survivor Series, a couple of spots have opened up on Team SmackDown. Aliyah and Sami Zayn were removed from their respective Survivor Series teams on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Aliyah was removed from the women's team by Sonya Deville, while Zayn lost his spot on the men's team when he was defeated by Jeff Hardy.
WWE
The Ringer

The Street Profits Join ‘MackMania,’ Plus WWE ‘Survivor Series’ Preview

We kick off the Ringer Wrestling Show’s Survivor Series week with the Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford stop by to discuss their ultimate Survivor Series teams, the current state of the Bulls and Lakers, what’s on Ford’s Spotify playlist, Dawkins’s take on the best time to put up Christmas decorations, and more. Plus, Evan makes Jack say something nice about Survivor Series! (34:21) and Flobo takes us back to the 1999 Survivor Series with a special D’Lo Appreciation (1:06:30).
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Survivor Series Match

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champions vs. champions match has been added to the Survivor Series lineup. WWE issued the following:. One of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card After Tonight’s RAW

Austin Theory will be replacing Rey Mysterio in the men’s Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley defeat Rey. Adam Pearce then announced Theory as Rey’s replacement so that Team RAW can be as strong as possible and that Rey can focus on his well-being.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy