The storyline was always set. An inspiring presence was going to turn up at Hampden and see his club’s miserable Hampden record wiped away. And so it came to pass. For Martin Boyle and Hibernian. What a performance by Boyle in assembling a first-half hat-trick, his first for the Easter Road side. What a result for Jack Ross and his players after enduring three defeats here in the past 14 months.

