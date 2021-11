The NFL on Thanksgiving returns Thursday as we move to the late afternoon game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys are no strangers to Thanksgiving football, being on of the two teams that play on the holiday every year as they face an old rival in the Raiders. Dallas will be looking to build on its lead in the NFC East and show that it can make a playoff push behind Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Meanwhile, the Raiders are looking to rebuild their season after a series of off-the-field issues and the firing of coach Jon Gruden.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO