Ranked: 30 cities where real estate investor activity was big in Q3

AL.com reported that a local investor paid $1.65 million for Stonebrook Office Park at 23210 U.S. 98 in Fairhope, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. In Foley, the 16,700-ft2 America’s Thrift Stores property at 1200 North McKenzie Street was purchased for $1.7 million, according to Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap, who represented the buyer. Amanda Goldman of Stirling worked for the seller. Additionally, Foley will soon add several new residential subdivisions, according to the Foley Planning Commission. Aberdeen Place will have 84 lots on 19.8 acres just east of South Hickory Street and Baldwin County 20. Greenbrier will include 102 lots on almost 39 acres north of Baldwin County 20 South and east of South Hickory Street. Grasslands will boast 258 lots on 75.5 acres east of Baldwin County 65 and Dairy Lane. Also in Foley, local developers are seeking preliminary approval to build Grand Riviera RV Park with 143 lots on more than 25 acres south of Baldwin County 20 and James Road. In Fort Morgan, a new fire station is to be built on vacant property on Highway 180 between Our Road and Cortez Street, according to the Baldwin County Planning Commission. In Mobile, a 4,708-ft2 office building at 3090 Dauphin Square Connector was purchased for $360,000 by a local investor, according to Barnes of Stirling. Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co. represented the buyer.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO