Real Estate

Ranked: 30 cities where real estate investor activity was big in Q3

By Ashley Fahey
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wall Street is buying up homes across the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Shawano Leader

Habits of Successful and Effective Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investment is one of the highly successful investments, and as time goes more and more people are attracted towards it. Along with being successful, it is one of the challenging jobs as well, and not many people can pull up this venture. To become a successful real estate investor, you require to have a certain set of qualities. An investor has multiple ways to generate profit, such as joint venture, property management, wholesaling, etc. These days, multiple universities provide courses to become real estate investors. To become successful, here are some of the habits that you could inculcate in your daily work and become quite successful.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Investors
wealthmanagement.com

Construction Costs Are Taking a Toll on Real Estate Investors

Developers have weathered the rising costs of construction materials and labor for a while, but now are feeling the pinch as contractors are increasingly passing on the higher costs. The costs of construction materials, including lumber and steel, have been volatile, with some steep spikes along the way during the...
CONSTRUCTION
Inman.com

Real Brokerage has big ambitions as it ramps up agents in Q3 and beyond

Virtual, tech-powered brokerage Real now has nearly 3,500 agents in its network, having expanded its territory into seven new states and Canada in the second half of the year. But even as the company continues to add new agents at a breathtaking pace, co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg says Real is planning a “massive investment” in a consumer-facing product that includes mortgage and title insurance, with the ultimate goal “of changing the way people buy and sell homes in this country.”
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Millennials, Remote Work Are Upending Cities—What It Means for Real Estate

Location is, and has always been, everything in real estate. The truism that where a property sits must be its most important characteristic remains undisputed. But what is location, really? What does it mean to homebuyers, and what are the consequences when changes come?. The truth is, street layouts, public...
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Allison Rada of Stone House Properties offers a move-in ready home for casual living in a natural setting. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a fresh eye on your decor....
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Update

AL.com reported that a local investor paid $1.65 million for Stonebrook Office Park at 23210 U.S. 98 in Fairhope, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. In Foley, the 16,700-ft2 America’s Thrift Stores property at 1200 North McKenzie Street was purchased for $1.7 million, according to Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap, who represented the buyer. Amanda Goldman of Stirling worked for the seller. Additionally, Foley will soon add several new residential subdivisions, according to the Foley Planning Commission. Aberdeen Place will have 84 lots on 19.8 acres just east of South Hickory Street and Baldwin County 20. Greenbrier will include 102 lots on almost 39 acres north of Baldwin County 20 South and east of South Hickory Street. Grasslands will boast 258 lots on 75.5 acres east of Baldwin County 65 and Dairy Lane. Also in Foley, local developers are seeking preliminary approval to build Grand Riviera RV Park with 143 lots on more than 25 acres south of Baldwin County 20 and James Road. In Fort Morgan, a new fire station is to be built on vacant property on Highway 180 between Our Road and Cortez Street, according to the Baldwin County Planning Commission. In Mobile, a 4,708-ft2 office building at 3090 Dauphin Square Connector was purchased for $360,000 by a local investor, according to Barnes of Stirling. Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co. represented the buyer.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Business Wire

Real Estate Investing Platform, Trelly, Launches In Tennessee to Help Investors Win In One of the Most Competitive US Markets

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the launch of Trelly (https://www.trelly.com/), over 7,000 investors excitedly joined the free real estate investing platform, which enables them to buy and sell off-market residential investment properties directly from their phones, tablets, and computers. Now, the company is expanding into Tennessee to help local investors scale their...
REAL ESTATE
rossford.com

Real Estate Transfers

Real estate transfers received for November 1 to 15, 2021, for the area encompassing Rossford School District. Candace M. Yanko to Allen Dunlap, 9870 Ford Road, Perrysburg Township, $197,000. Woodland Custom Home Builders, LLC, to Theodore R. Garrett, 1068 South Ironwood, $294,700. James E. Mann, trustee, to Thomas C. and Sarah A. Kaczynski, 321 Riverside Drive, $415,000. Zachary S. and Anna M…
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Motley Fool

What Will the Proposed Changes to Capital Gains Rates Mean for Real Estate Investors?

The Biden administration is proposing an increase in capital gains tax rates. Biden's Build Back Better Act promises a tax hike that even the wealthiest investors will feel. We have been talking about it, and with the Biden Administration, there is a new sheriff in town. With the new sheriff comes a whole lot of tax law changes that will have a major impact on real estate investors. One surprising proposed change is the change to the capital gains tax rates that are part of the proposed Build Back Better Act.
REAL ESTATE
cobizmag.com

The Face of Equestrian Real Estate

ColoradoBiz showcases the personalities behind the companies in a range of industries and in all stages of development, from startups to stalwarts. Discovering the perfect home takes the right person to understand you and your needs. Suzy has been proudly serving the equestrian community for more than 35 years and is the expert and the go-to realtor in Douglas and Elbert counties.
PETS
Inman.com

Real estate investors bought record-breaking number of homes in Q3

Investors purchased a record 18.2 percent of U.S. homes, amounting to a new high of $63.6 billion in homes during the third quarter of 2021, according to a new Redfin analysis released Monday. Investors continued to enter the market in droves during the third quarter of 2021, according to a...
REAL ESTATE
ourquadcities.com

Ruhl&Ruhl ranks among top U.S. real estate websites for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, RuhlHomes.com has been named one of the leading real estate websites in the nation. RuhlHomes.com was judged against hundreds of other residential brokerages across the country, and the website received four designations — Number four for the third consecutive year for best overall...
REAL ESTATE
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

