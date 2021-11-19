Florida home listed for $2.5 million has backyard oasis with pirate ship. Have a look

With solar panels and a heated garage with a Tesla charger, the single-family home at 6 Kemble Place isn’t something you see every day in South Boston. The net-zero-energy tri-level home hit the market on Nov. 10 for $1,500,000, listed by Christina Guibas of Coldwell Banker Realty. A number of features in the high-tech home can be controlled with apps, including the solar panels and the garage door, Guibas said. Want to monitor the 1,580-square-foot home’s energy input and output? There’s an app for that, too. “The home is fueled entirely by electricity, paid for in full by the home’s own energy production,” the listing reads, noting that the home has heat pumps.

