Check This Out! Here Are Some Different Ways To Cook A Turkey For Thanksgiving

By Glenn Pitcher
 7 days ago
Traci has a fantastic story about what Thanksgiving foods that the TSA will allow you to bring on the plane. For example, can you bring a whole turkey on the plane? Here's your answer. Speaking of turkey, we are less than a week away from Thanksgiving and it's time...

Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

You’ve Been Basting Your Thanksgiving Turkey Wrong! Try Using This Liquid Instead

The mouthwatering smell of roasted turkey wafting through my home on Thanksgiving day is something I look forward to every year. I love checking on it as it’s cooking and pouring stock, melted butter, and meat juices over the golden brown skin. As a home cook, this is the only way I’ve ever basted a turkey. But I recently learned that if you use wine instead, you’ll get an extra moist bird with a sweet, caramelized glaze.
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Evening News

BBQ MY WAY: What's the best way to cook the turkey?

Call me paranoid, but I’ve already done my Thanksgiving shopping. My culinary nightmare would be waking up a couple of days before Thanksgiving and going to one store after another looking for all the accoutrements for the great American feast, only to find one empty shelf after another. With all...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking A Turkey#Thanksgiving#Cook It#Food Drink#Tsa#French
FanSided

Most often forgotten Thanksgiving food might be intentional

This year, Thanksgiving shopping might have looked a little different, but that shopping list sometimes had forgotten Thanksgiving food. Although no one wants to return to the kitchen only to find some food options not in the bag, the reality is that maybe there is a subliminal message with that food item left on the shelf. Is the most often Thanksgiving food intentional?
FESTIVAL
KFOR

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 The Hawk

The Thanksgiving Foods TSA Will Allow You To Carry On the Plane

Whether your relatives have begged you to smuggle your famous apple pie on the plane when you fly out to see them for the Thanksgiving holiday, or you can't bear the thought of leaving behind tantalizing leftovers when you return home, the good news is that there are some things you'll be able to take through TSA and on the plane with you.
RETAIL
Discover Mag

The Best Way to Cook a Turkey, According to Science

Each year, millions of Americans put their money, time and energy into preparing the perfect turkey. It’s the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal and an essential component of the holiday. Yet come mealtime, far too many of us are left with a bird that’s dull and dry — the uninspired second fiddle to the mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.
SCIENCE
ledger.news

Sutter Creek Elementary: How to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving almost upon us, we asked for some assistance from our younger Ledger Dispatch readers asking what has become our traditional question this time of year, “How do you cook a turkey for Thanksgiving?”. Thanks to some hard working teachers and some very beautiful young journalists our question was...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
Elite Daily

You Can Get Popeyes' Pre-Cooked Turkey For A Great Deal This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Black Friday anticipation is already building, so it’s right around the time that you might also be thinking about your holiday food menu — most importantly, the turkey. If you don't want to worry about the hassle of cooking a raw turkey, or you just want to try something different this year, the price of Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey makes it an offer that’s hard to pass up. First introduced during Thanksgiving 2018, this zesty Louisiana-style cajun turkey from Popeyes has been a fan favorite ever since — and arguably the best part is that the pre-cooked turkey requires very little preparation. Yep, that means you can get dinner on the table without having to spend an entire day in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.1 The Hawk

How Is It Even Possible This Is New York’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

Really, New York? Out of all of the Thanksgiving side dishes, this is your favorite?. First, I have to say that I'm not surprised that the most loved Thanksgiving side dish in the state of Pennsylvania is stuffing because I married into a family of native Pennsylvanians and stuffing and bread are incorporated into every single dish, even those a person would never imagine it could be incorporated into.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
