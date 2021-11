CEDAR PARK, Texas — The City of Cedar Park announced late Thursday that Shop LC will bring its national headquarters to the city. Shop LC, a television network and leading online retailer of jewelry and lifestyle products, will create 1,000 jobs with the move. That will make the company the largest employer in Cedar Park, according to a press release. A total of $50 million in capital investments will be made as well.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO