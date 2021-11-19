ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church employee gets five years in prison after embezzling $450,000 in Texas, feds say

By Mariah Rush
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA church employee in Texas has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after she embezzled over $450,000 in church funds, the Department of Justice said in a news release. The former bookkeeper at the Church on the Rock in Lubbock used the money for “personal...

