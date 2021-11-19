WBOY-TV welcomes Khalil McIver and Joshua Redwine to the Stormtracker 12 Weather Team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — WBOY-TV 12 News is proud to announce the hiring of two new meteorologists, Khalil McIver and Joshua Redwine , to bring you the most accurate weather forecast for all of north central West Virginia.

Khalil McIver, Morning Meteorologist

Khalil is from Rochester, New York and obtained a Meteorology degree from SUNY Oswego. He will be bringing you the daily forecast bright and early Monday-Friday at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., throughout the Today Show and Good Morning America, and on 12 News at 12. Viewers might see him make special appearances during the morning and noon shows during the next week before he officially joins you every morning after the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 29.

“Khalil and Josh are a great addition to the StormTracker 12 weather team. They bring a wealth of knowledge from different parts of the country which benefit our forecasting to stay the ‘Most Accurate Weather Team in north-central West Virginia.’ Their personalities are great and I hope the rest of the Mountain State enjoys getting to know them through their forecasting and reports here on 12 News,” said Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff.

Joshua Redwine, Weekend Meteorologist

Born and raised in North Carolina, Joshua obtained his Meteorology degree from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. During his time in Charlotte, he served as the vice president of the American Meteorological Society chapter. Joshua will join north central West Virginia on Channel 12 Weekend Edition to bring you the latest forecast on Saturday and Sunday. Joshua will officially take his stand on-air on Saturday, Nov. 20.

“We know how important accurate forecasts are to the people of north central West Virginia and with that in mind, we’re excited to add two top-notch meteorologists to the StormTracker 12 team,” News Director Aaron Williams said.

“We are extremely happy to have both Khalil and Josh join the WBOY family. They both bring excitement into the station on a daily basis and are working hard to be the best. I believe our loyal viewers will enjoy getting to know them as much as we have enjoyed it in the short time they’ve been with us,” said Jim Dodrill, Vice President and General Manager for WBOY.

