ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Watch Nevada man nail insane trick shots with football

Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese videos show an American football player showing...

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Nevada vs. Colorado State Football Prediction and Preview

Strong on paper and super strong in the passing game hasn’t been enough for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Despite the excellence of quarterback Carson Strong, their Mountain West title hopes have vanished. Back-to-back losses late in the season will do that to a team. So instead of gearing up for...
COLORADO STATE
dexerto.com

Call of Duty Vanguard player shows insane Goliath trick to baffle enemies

A CoD Vanguard player discovered a nifty little trick that gives you a huge height advantage over opponents, letting you rain fire and gather intel from across the map. With Vanguard launching at the start of November, CoD players have slowly been figuring out all the key tricks to have every advantage over their opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mental Health Issues#Watch Nevada
country1037fm.com

New College Football Movie Hits Hot Button Nail On The Head

On one hand, one can make the argument that this movie and its premise are about six months too late. On the other, I don’t think so. Here’s the deal. Back in the summer, the NCAA announced that athletes can now monetize their name, image, and likeness. This was a landmark, groundbreaking decision. There are players in college football right now who have gone from not being able (by rule) to get a part-time job, to making millions of dollars for playing football…in college! I know of a couple of Clemson players who have received free, brand new trucks from Fred Caldwell Chevrolet in Clover as part of the NIL resolution. Now, EVERYBODY IS NOT making millions and driving new cars. In fact, the vast majority are still receiving squat. Which is why “National Champions” is as relevant as ever.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's Mailbag: What is the 2021 Nevada football team's legacy?

Lots of questions in this week's Monday Mailbag, so let's jump right in. Thanks, as always, for the inquiries. You're basically asking me for the 2021 Nevada football team's legacy, which I can't do until the season is over. Yes, a Mountain West title is basically out of the picture. For Nevada to win the West Division, it'd have to win out and have San Diego State and Fresno State lose out. That's not happening. ESPN's Football Power Index gives that a 1.4 percent chance of occurring, which is a lot higher than I believe it to be.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

American football player shows off incredible range of trick shots

American footballer Adam Lennon shows off an impressive array of trick shots that will make many people look twice. From Sparks, Nevada, Lennon says he practices every single day to help his mental health and revealed his favourite shot from the above selection was the one where he kicked the ball into the kitchen pot.
SOCCER
nevadasportsnet.com

Predictions for all five Nevada high school football state title games

Five Nevada high school football state championships will be won this week, including four as part of a quadruple-header at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium on Thursday. Here are my predictions for all five of the state title games. Class 1A: Pahranagat Valley 42, Eureka 35: The Panthers went...
NEVADA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Nevada high school football championships — LIVE BLOG

10:13 a.m. — Yerington had three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Tucker Rowe and one from Felix Garcia, while The Meadows scored on two touchdown passes from Sean Gosse, one to John McGill and one to Tanner Woods. The game turned in Yerington’s favor, when it scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Gorman regains Nevada high school football throne

A fumble return for a touchdown from Jamih Otis. An interception to stop a scoring drive from Fabian Ross. The Bishop Gorman football team, like it has all season, relied on its defense today in beating Reno’s McQueen 56-7 for the class 5A state championship at Allegiant Stadium. Gorman surrendered...
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Damonte Ranch High's Tyler Clark will walk on at Nevada football

Local product Tyler Clark has committed to the Nevada football team as a walk-on. The Damonte Ranch two-way player is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver/defensive back who earned honorable mention All Northern 5A honors as an athlete during his senior season. In his three-year varsity career, Clark caught 19 passes...
NEVADA STATE
NOLA.com

WATCH: Tips and tricks for pushing toward the playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'

The fantasy football playoffs are fast approaching, with just three weeks left in the regular season of most fantasy leagues. That was the focus of Tuesday's episode of the "Fantasy Roundup" on Bet.NOLA.com, which airs at 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday on the site and its Facebook and YouTube pages. Host...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy