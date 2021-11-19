ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown City Health District offers COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Health District will be hosting a family COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at the Eugenia Atkinson Rec Center, 903...

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

