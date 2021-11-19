Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to four-year, $59M extension

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles signed Dallas Goedert to a four-year contract extension, per a club announcement. The deal positions Goedert as one of the three highest-paid tight ends in the NFL on a yearly basis (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo) and ties him to the club through 2025.

Before the deal, Goedert was on course for free agency in March, where he would have commanded top dollar.

“There’s going to be no discount on Dallas Goedert,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman confessed in October, the same week in which he traded one-time star Zach Ertz to the Cardinals.

“No discount” is right. Goedert’s new four-year deal is worth $59M with $35.7M guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link). That’s a sizable — and well-deserved — bump up from his current $1.24M salary.

With Ertz out of the picture, Goedert has served as the undisputed top dog in the club’s tight end room. Through nine games played, the 26-year-old has 29 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns.

In his 26 games between 2019 and 2020, Goedert tallied 104 catches for 1,131 yards and eight TDs. He’s also been highly efficient throughout his career, having caught more than 70% of his targets over the last four years.

Goedert’s new average annual value slots him ahead of Ravens TE Mark Andrews for third at the position. He trails only George Kittle ($15M/year) and Travis Kelce ($14.3M), which makes sense given his production and age. Goedert, who won’t turn 27 until January, already has 166 catches for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns to his credit — numbers that are even more impressive given his previous split with Ertz.