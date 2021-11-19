ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to four-year, $59M extension

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5d34_0d1xPT8f00
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles signed Dallas Goedert to a four-year contract extension, per a club announcement. The deal positions Goedert as one of the three highest-paid tight ends in the NFL on a yearly basis (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo) and ties him to the club through 2025.

Before the deal, Goedert was on course for free agency in March, where he would have commanded top dollar.

“There’s going to be no discount on Dallas Goedert,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman confessed in October, the same week in which he traded one-time star Zach Ertz to the Cardinals.

“No discount” is right. Goedert’s new four-year deal is worth $59M with $35.7M guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link). That’s a sizable — and well-deserved — bump up from his current $1.24M salary.

With Ertz out of the picture, Goedert has served as the undisputed top dog in the club’s tight end room. Through nine games played, the 26-year-old has 29 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns.

In his 26 games between 2019 and 2020, Goedert tallied 104 catches for 1,131 yards and eight TDs. He’s also been highly efficient throughout his career, having caught more than 70% of his targets over the last four years.

Goedert’s new average annual value slots him ahead of Ravens TE Mark Andrews for third at the position. He trails only George Kittle ($15M/year) and Travis Kelce ($14.3M), which makes sense given his production and age. Goedert, who won’t turn 27 until January, already has 166 catches for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns to his credit — numbers that are even more impressive given his previous split with Ertz.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Jets to start Joe Flacco in Week 11 vs. Dolphins

A third quarterback will take the reins for the Jets this season. Weeks after coming over from the Eagles in a trade, Joe Flacco will be given the nod against the Dolphins on Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com tweets. Flacco went from being inactive to being Mike White‘s backup. After...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

49ers sign veteran WR Devin Funchess to practice squad

The 49ers have agreed to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess to a practice squad deal, via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. Funchess, once a rising star with the Panthers, has yet to see the field in 2021. The Packers released Funchess in August with an injury settlement. Between that and his 2020...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers audition RB Kerryon Johnson

After three years in Detroit, Kerryon Johnson has gone through a more complicated 2021. The former second-round pick has been with three teams this year, with more looming on the radar at various points. The Packers joined the latter contingent, bringing in the ex-Lions starter for a workout. Green Bay...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Person
Adam Schefter
Bleacher Report

Dallas Goedert Ruled Out for Eagles vs. Broncos After Suffering Concussion

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a concussion. The 26-year-old dealt with injuries last season. He missed four games earlier in 2020 with an ankle issue, leaving then-quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense without another key playmaker, as Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor also missed chunks of time throughout the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Te Dallas Goedert#Nfl Com#Gm#Cardinals#Espn Com
FanSided

Dallas Goedert will miss remainder of Eagles Week 10 game with injury

You never like to see injuries, those suffered by your team or the other, but they’re a part of the game. Head injuries are the absolute worst, and unfortunately, in a season in which the Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively healthy, something that we haven’t seen for the majority of the past four seasons, Dallas Goedert left the field after taking a blow to the head.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Five takeaways from Dallas Goedert’s contract extension

The Eagles made Dallas Goedert a very happy man on Friday, handing him a. Four-year extension worth $57M. Here are some quick thoughts on the move. There’s no beating around the bush, Dallas Goedert got paid. Goedert the second-highest paid TE in the entire NFL, surpassing the value of Travis Kelce’s most recent deal. Howie is clearly paying a premium for a top-5 pass-catching TE in the NFL and one he believes is young enough to not just play to the value of that deal, but far beyond it.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Nick Sirianni doesn’t question hit on Dallas Goedert

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was on his way to having a big game Sunday, just as anticipated when he took a shot to the head. Goedert exited with a head injury and on Monday found himself in the concussion protocol. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reviewed the hit. Thoroughly,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Now extend Dallas Goedert’s best friend too

When the Philadelphia Eagles opted against extending Dallas Goedert, it was a calculated decision. While Goedert had looked like one of the best tight ends in the game during his first three seasons in the NFL, it was always as part of a two-tight end platoon alongside everyone’s favorite former tight end Zach Ertz. If Goedert could do it on his own, then yeah, extend the man like the player he’s proven to be, but if his efficiency statistics began to dip as a full-time, high-usage target, then maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea to see how the market plays out a few months down the line.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles finally lock up Goedert on 4-year contract

Dallas Goedert isn’t going anywhere. The Eagles have reached a four-year contract extension with their No. 1 tight end that will keep Goedert with the team through the 2025 season. This was a long time coming for Goedert, the Eagles’ second-round pick from 2018 who has become the clear cut...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Rumors: Avonte Maddox Lands 3-Year, $22.5M Contract After Dallas Goedert Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and cornerback Avonte Maddox reportedly reached an agreement Saturday on a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension through the 2024 NFL season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported full details of the deal, which comes one day after the Eagles signed tight end Dallas Goedert to a four-year, $59 million extension:
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Cap expert says Dallas Goedert extension is “a pretty solid contract for Philadelphia”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... All in all it works out to $57 million in new money with $35.13 million in guarantees of which $14.877 million is fully guaranteed at signing and $29.12 million is virtually guaranteed at signing. In my opinion this is a pretty solid contract for Philadelphia. Despite ranking 3rd in annual value, the one year cash flows will rank 5th, trailing market leader Mark Andrews by $12.25 million. His two year cash flow will rank 3rd trailing both George Kittle and Andrews by around $5.5 million. He will pull within $2.25 million of Andrews after three years and finally jump his contract in the final year of the contract. This was a good way of hitting a target annual value while keeping the cash flows in a class down from that target APY. I would imagine the tradeoff for the Eagles was giving that guarantee on the 2024 salary but because the cash flows are team friendly up front I doubt that was a big concern for them nor was the player favorable vesting schedule since the overall guarantees will trail some other deals both in total and on a percentage basis. Because the Eagles did not have to go higher in the 2024 guarantee they should have plenty of wiggle room to bring the contract down in the event things do go south that year.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy