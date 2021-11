The SUNUO FIND X is a handy grooming device for those seeking out a way to perform a number of activities from the comfort of home without the need for professional intervention. The device is paired with an HD camera that will enable the user to see what they're doing with the tool on their smartphone without having to rely on feeling or guesswork. The device is capable of being used to clean out ears, extract acne or even as a dental scaler to make it a multifunctional addition to the bathroom cabinet.

