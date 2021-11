ESMOND, Ill. — The way Paul Taylor looks at it, using cover crops is a lot like walking. “If your doctor told you to lose 50 pounds, walking is probably not the first thing they’ll tell you. You’ll need a diet plan, you might need to see a dietitian, start going to the gym three to four times a week, you’ve got this regime. But if you just walked a mile or two, every day, five days a week, for a year, you’re probably going to lose weight, have a stronger heart, lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar. But that’s not going to happen in two weeks,” Taylor said.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO