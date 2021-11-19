ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Orlando Magic (4-11) travel to Barclays Center Friday to take on the Brooklyn Nets (11-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Brooklyn Nets, led by former MVPs F Kevin Durant and G James Harden, have rejuvenated their team after a slow start to the season.

Having been blown out 117-99 by the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, their title hopes are still in question. The Nets come in as heavy favorites Friday as winners of four of their last five games.

However, the Magic are no team to just fold. Led by G Cole Anthony, who has taken a major jump in his second season, Orlando has been playing the entire season with its best player, F Jonathan Isaac.

The Magic still have four wins on the season though despite entering as double-digit underdogs.

Magic at Nets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at noon. ET.

  • Money line: Magic +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Nets -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Magic +12.5 (-108) | Nets -12.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 215.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Magic at Nets key injuries

Magic

  • G Jalen Suggs (quad) questionable
  • F Jonathan Isaac (knee) out
  • G Markelle Fultz (knee) out

Nets

  • G Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) out
  • F Paul Millsap (personal) out

Magic at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nets 114, Magic 105

PASS on the money line.

There’s no reason to think the Durant-led side won’t come out on top but there’s no value at -1100. Orlando at +650 does have some value if you’re feeling lucky, but the Nets are the far superior side.

BET on the MAGIC +12.5 (-108) as that’s just too many points.

While the Nets are led by Durant, an early-season MVP candidate and one of the best two scorers in the NBA, they’re far too dependent on his shot-making ability.

The Nets could lose if Durant is off, even though that’s unlikely. They have two of the best scorers in the league but only the 15th-best offensive rating, although their defensive rating is top-five in the NBA.

The Magic rank eighth in rebounding rate so while they don’t shoot the ball well, bigs Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. crash the glass well. Also, Anthony can get his own shot, so if he can make a few, they’ll be in good position.

Brooklyn should end up being the heavier-bet side, so this would be a fade on the public as well. Orlando has lost seven of its 15 games by 13 or more points.

“LEAN” to the OVER 215.5 (-115) as Durant’s Nets dropped 123 on Orlando just over a week ago. The Nets are a lethal scoring side despite not having played like it for much of the season.

With Orlando potentially getting many second-chance looks and the Nets making it on their first try (3rd-best true shooting percentage in the NBA), this game should be full of action and pace.

The Nets rank ninth and the Magic 17th in pace. With this being a lower total, I expect the Over to come through, and it’s given the juice so the sportsbooks think it’s slightly better side as well.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors vs. Nets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Two of the best teams in the NBA meet as Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
