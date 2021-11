When the Cleveland Browns (5-4) take on the New England Patriots (5-4) on Sunday, the game may be decided by players that aren't on the field very often. Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are out after being placed on the team's COVID-reserve list, and Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf injury. New England running back Damien Harris is likely out with a concussion, leaving Rhamondre Stevenson to shoulder the load. In select markets, you can see which team comes out on top when you sign up to stream Browns vs. Patriots on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO