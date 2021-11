The home of the former CEO of beloved taco chain Torchy's Tacos, GJ Hart, has hit the market for a cool $7.5 million. Just like its mascot Torchy says, this house is "Damn Good," and even has a room dedicated to the restaurant.Known as the "Bridge Home," 5221 Musket Cove is serenely located in the exclusive, gated Spanish Oaks neighborhood in West Austin. With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, the massive home clocks in at 8,896 sprawling square feet.Built in 2008, the home was designed by luxury firm Seaux-Piece Architecture over a three-year period but still looks like...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO