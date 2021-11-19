Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

Not even coffee is immune to the powerful forces of extreme weather and inflation. Coffee futures climbed on Thursday to the highest level since January 2012. It’s just the latest spike for a commodity that has seen its value surge more than 80% so far this year. Unfortunately, this means...
The weather forecasted for the week shows mild but cool temperatures in Southern and Central Georgia starting with daytime highs in the high 70s cooling to the mid 60s and down to the low 50s by next Tuesday. Evening temps in the low 50s and freeze warnings for next Tuesday. In North Georgia expected freeze warnings today through Friday and again for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Department of agriculture says the consumer price index for all food increased by an average of 3% this year. They reported the average price of a fresh whole turkey is $1.44 per pound and a frozen whole turkey is a $1.35 per pound. The owner...
WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
WASHINGTON (SBG)- New weather forecasts could put a major damper on Thanksgiving travel. The Weather Prediction Center is now telling people on both the East and West Coast to be ready for slowdowns as systems bringing rain and snow are on the way. The Pacific Northwest is expected to get...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flakes will fall through the morning commute in the Twin Cities Thursday, but they shouldn’t impact your drive. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said snow will be falling until around 10 or 11 a.m. in the metro and surrounding areas. Once that snow moves out, the rest of the day will stay dry.
China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
KLM592 took off on time from Johannesburg (JNB) last night, but during the flight Europe went into “variant panic.” When the Boeing 777-300ER landed in Amsterdam (AMS), Dutch officials did not know what to do with the passengers onboard…so they let them sit. For hours. And hours. KLM Flight From...
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a woman’s home. Shreveport Regional Airport sees increase in holiday travel compared to 2020. Some people said they are more willing to travel this year because they feel protected against COVID-19.
Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
Parts of the UK are expected to be battered by winds of up to 90mph when Storm Arwen arrives later. The Met Office has issued a red warning the highest level, which is issued only rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life. Gusts of wind of up to...
No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
The Met Office has issued a rare red alert, warning of danger to life as Storm Arwen is set to bring strong winds and snow.Forecasters have warned of travel chaos as the first storm of the winter is expected to batter parts of northeast England and Scotland with gusts up to 80-90mph.A red warning for wind is in place for those areas between 3pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday, when roofs could be blown off and flying debris could cause danger to life.The Met Office also expects there to be power cuts and closures to roads, bridges and railway...
(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart. When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide. But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just...
