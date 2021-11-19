ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
WSFA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Inflation is coming for your cup of coffee next

Not even coffee is immune to the powerful forces of extreme weather and inflation. Coffee futures climbed on Thursday to the highest level since January 2012. It’s just the latest spike for a commodity that has seen its value surge more than 80% so far this year. Unfortunately, this means...
BUSINESS
KSBY News

Coffee prices on the rise

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Statistics, coffee prices are up 4.7 percent over the last 12 months which was found in the October consumer inflation report.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

Georgia Pecan Prices: Little Impact Expected from Exports

The weather forecasted for the week shows mild but cool temperatures in Southern and Central Georgia starting with daytime highs in the high 70s cooling to the mid 60s and down to the low 50s by next Tuesday. Evening temps in the low 50s and freeze warnings for next Tuesday. In North Georgia expected freeze warnings today through Friday and again for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Coffee Beans#Severe Weather#Cup Of Coffee#Cnn#Java
foxsanantonio.com

Snow, rain, wildfires: Severe weather impacting several parts of the country

WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Incoming weather systems expected to impact Thanksgiving travel

WASHINGTON (SBG)- New weather forecasts could put a major damper on Thanksgiving travel. The Weather Prediction Center is now telling people on both the East and West Coast to be ready for slowdowns as systems bringing rain and snow are on the way. The Pacific Northwest is expected to get...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Morning Snowfall Not Expected To Impact Commute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flakes will fall through the morning commute in the Twin Cities Thursday, but they shouldn’t impact your drive. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said snow will be falling until around 10 or 11 a.m. in the metro and surrounding areas. Once that snow moves out, the rest of the day will stay dry.
MINNESOTA STATE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Brazil
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLA

Freezing weather possible for some behind front

Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a woman’s home. Shreveport Regional Airport sees increase in holiday travel compared to 2020. Some people said they are more willing to travel this year because they feel protected against COVID-19.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
BBC

Storm Arwen: Red wind warning for parts of UK

Parts of the UK are expected to be battered by winds of up to 90mph when Storm Arwen arrives later. The Met Office has issued a red warning the highest level, which is issued only rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life. Gusts of wind of up to...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Storm Arwen: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ wind warning and snow alert

The Met Office has issued a rare red alert, warning of danger to life as Storm Arwen is set to bring strong winds and snow.Forecasters have warned of travel chaos as the first storm of the winter is expected to batter parts of northeast England and Scotland with gusts up to 80-90mph.A red warning for wind is in place for those areas between 3pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday, when roofs could be blown off and flying debris could cause danger to life.The Met Office also expects there to be power cuts and closures to roads, bridges and railway...
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart. When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide. But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy