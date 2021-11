The game of the year in college football features numerous potential 2022 NFL Draft prospects in addition to some younger impact players. The College Football Playoff technically begins on December 31, 2021, but there’s a de facto playoff game this Saturday in one of the greatest rivalries in all of college sports. The 10-1 Michigan Wolverines will host the 10-1 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday with a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. If whoever wins this game on Saturday should triumph in that game, they would almost certainly be in the playoff.

