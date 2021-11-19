ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Jayhawks selected to Academic All-Big 12 teams

LAWRENCE – 29 members of the Kansas football team were recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, the Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday, highlighted by 25 first team honorees and four second team honorees. Kansas’ Kwinton Lassiter was also one of 11 individuals nominated with a 4.0 GPA....

