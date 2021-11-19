Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

New York (CNN Business) — Not even coffee is immune to the powerful forces of extreme weather and inflation. Coffee futures climbed on Thursday to the highest level since January 2012. It's just the latest spike for a commodity that has seen its value surge more than 80% so far this year.
The weather forecasted for the week shows mild but cool temperatures in Southern and Central Georgia starting with daytime highs in the high 70s cooling to the mid 60s and down to the low 50s by next Tuesday. Evening temps in the low 50s and freeze warnings for next Tuesday. In North Georgia expected freeze warnings today through Friday and again for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
WASHINGTON (SBG)- New weather forecasts could put a major damper on Thanksgiving travel. The Weather Prediction Center is now telling people on both the East and West Coast to be ready for slowdowns as systems bringing rain and snow are on the way. The Pacific Northwest is expected to get...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flakes will fall through the morning commute in the Twin Cities Thursday, but they shouldn’t impact your drive. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said snow will be falling until around 10 or 11 a.m. in the metro and surrounding areas. Once that snow moves out, the rest of the day will stay dry.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Ashley Gary drives back and forth from South Carolina to Georgia. Those trips are getting more expensive as the price of gas rises. “It’s getting outrageous,” Gary explained. “I hope it starts going down soon. Before all of this, I could put maybe $45 in to fill it up. Now, it costs about $60 or $70 to fill up.”
BILLINGS — Customers around the country are feeling the impacts of inflation right now, and some local businesses say they're feeling it too. Small businesses in Billings are taking a hit from inflation, including local restaurant, The Sassy Biscuit Co. "Chicken wings used to be $40, now they're $100. We're...
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
Parts of the UK are expected to be battered by winds of up to 90mph when Storm Arwen arrives later. The Met Office has issued a red warning the highest level, which is issued only rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life. Gusts of wind of up to...
China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a woman’s home. Shreveport Regional Airport sees increase in holiday travel compared to 2020. Some people said they are more willing to travel this year because they feel protected against COVID-19.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, we're in for one wild winter. The 2022 Old Farmer's Almanac has issued its official warning for especially wintery weather ahead. In the coming months, the trusted resource predicts a "Season of Shivers," which "will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States."
KLM592 took off on time from Johannesburg (JNB) last night, but during the flight Europe went into “variant panic.” When the Boeing 777-300ER landed in Amsterdam (AMS), Dutch officials did not know what to do with the passengers onboard…so they let them sit. For hours. And hours. KLM Flight From...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
