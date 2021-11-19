ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cowboy Bebop Fans Are Torn With Netflix's Live Action Series

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboy Bebop live-action series has arrived on Netflix and fans are divided, seemingly right down the middle, when it comes to the television show starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as the main three bounty hunters aboard the Bebop. The first season of the series, which is ten...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Vulture

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

The vulture transcript 10:00 a.m. Cowboy Bebop (Finally) Takes Flight Eight months of delays, two corgis, and one freak injury: the show’s stars on the long road to remaking an anime classic. Cowboy Bebop’s New Shine Can’t Replace Its Old Soul What Netflix’s adaptation of the cult-classic anime gains in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Features New Look at Electro

Disney has released a new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while most of the footage shared in the spot is very similar to what we have seen before, it's notable for including an all-new look at Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor, who first played the part in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is one of a number of actors who will reprise a role from one of the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies, with other confirmed returnees being Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Focuses on Deadly Diva, Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia's next season is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, which will see the forces of good and evil clash in their biggest battle to date, and one of the fan-favorite characters in recent memory is the sharpshooter known as Lady Nagant. While Nagant hasn't been confirmed to be a part of the sixth season of the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see the heart-pounding battle between the sniper and the current wielder of the power of One For All, Deku.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Live Action#Sunrise#Cowboybebop
ComicBook

Birds of Prey Being Censored on HBO Max

DC Comics fans who found themselves wanting to revisit their favorite superhero films over the holiday earned an unexpected surprise when attempting to watch Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on HBO Max, as a disclaimer in the front of the film confirmed that it was edited for content. The R-rated film had its language and violence toned down to a degree that might not have been immediately apparent, though one scene featuring Rosie Perez's Detective Montoya sees a phrase on her shirt being clearly edited, confirming the censoring of the outing. The version of the film being made available on HBO Max appears to be the TV edit of the picture that touts a TV-14 rating.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Lights A Fire Under Azula

Netflix recently gave its viewers a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, considered by many to be one of the greatest anime series of all time, but the streaming service is far from done when it comes to recreating classic animated series, with Avatar The Last Airbender currently in production. With a number of the cast already being revealed with regards to who will be bringing the world of Aang and his friends to life, fans are left wondering who will be playing Azula, the twisted princess of the Fire Nation, with one fan recreating the aesthetic of Zuko's sister in the real world.
COMICS
ComicBook

Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears Spinoff We Baby Bears Trailer Released

With today helping kick off the holiday season, We Bare Bears fans were given a major gift this morning in the form of the first trailer for Cartoon Network's spin-off series We Baby Bears. The project was officially confirmed to be moving forward more than a year ago, so given how passionate fans are about the proper series as well as how long they've been waiting for updates on this spin-off project, fans are sure to be thrilled to see our first glimpses at the project. The new We Baby Bears trailer came with the tease that the new series was "coming soon."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Confirms Movies for 13 All-New Episodes

As was previously reported, hit movie-riffing series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be returning for all-new episodes. Though the first two season of the revival of the franchise were produced by and distributed on Netflix, season 13 of the show will be available exclusively on their Gizmoplex platform, an all-new digital theater experience for MST3K fans. Today being Turkey Day, a pivotal place in the fandom (and a Happy one to those that celebrate), the feature films that will be riffed on in season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000 were confirmed by the series today, the full list for which you can find below!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Shows Hawkeye Opening Avengers Scene From Both Angles

Hawkeye's opening scene shows the Avengers' epic battle against the Chitauri from another angle. A lot of viewers weren't expecting the Disney+ show to begin with a throwback to the 2012 feature. But, sure enough, Kate Bishop's origin story begins with the Battle of New York. Interestingly, through the little girl's eyes, you get an alternate version of Hawkeye's fight atop the roofs of the city. She saw him pull off the exact same moves, but from a distance. One of his shots also directly saved her life when downing a Chitauri glider. (One of the most interesting parts of the battle sequence would have to be how it irons out some of Hawkeye's comedic beats during that fight. He really is the idealized version of the hyper-capable archer in Kate's eyes.) But, all the movement is spot-on, and it's fun to see Marvel Studios pay this kind of attention to Avengers in service of Hawkeye's larger narrative. Check out how close it is down below:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Wants a Showdown With Wolverine

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters back in September and it's currently the top-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. There's no doubt we'll be seeing many of the movie's characters in the future, and the actors all have their dream team-ups. Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist, was recently interviewed by ComicbookMovie.com and talked about the Marvel character he'd most like to battle onscreen. Munteanu said Wolverine and while the X-Men are not currently a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only a matter of time before the franchise does a reboot.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Clip Reveals Creepy New Monster

The Witcher season 2 is fast approaching, and as we get closer to the big debut Netflix is teasing a few of the beloved Witchers from the books we'll finally meet in the show as well as some of the creatures Geralt will face throughout the season. The newest tease reveals the ever so dangerous Myriapod, who boasts eight legs with sharp protrusions all over them, horns on its head, and massive teeth. Despite the creature's length, the Myriapod is incredibly agile, and Geralt has to pull out all the stops to drive the creature back.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Is Finally Getting a Print Release Stateside

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most unique anime franchises to arrive in recent years, setting up a time travel story that sees one unlucky protagonist attempting to stop the formation of a mob that will lead to the death of his lady love, and with the popularity of the series, the printed story is finally coming to North America. While a second season of the anime adaptation of the series has yet to be confirmed, most fans are confident that we haven't seen the last of Takemichi Hanagaki and his quest to save the love of his life.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy