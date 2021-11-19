Cowboy Bebop Fans Are Torn With Netflix's Live Action Series

Hawkeye's opening scene shows the Avengers' epic battle against the Chitauri from another angle. A lot of viewers weren't expecting the Disney+ show to begin with a throwback to the 2012 feature. But, sure enough, Kate Bishop's origin story begins with the Battle of New York. Interestingly, through the little girl's eyes, you get an alternate version of Hawkeye's fight atop the roofs of the city. She saw him pull off the exact same moves, but from a distance. One of his shots also directly saved her life when downing a Chitauri glider. (One of the most interesting parts of the battle sequence would have to be how it irons out some of Hawkeye's comedic beats during that fight. He really is the idealized version of the hyper-capable archer in Kate's eyes.) But, all the movement is spot-on, and it's fun to see Marvel Studios pay this kind of attention to Avengers in service of Hawkeye's larger narrative. Check out how close it is down below:

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO