MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. [BMK-TSXV; MCDMF-OTC] reported new surface exploration results from the McLeod showing at its SPJ property located 40 km east of Sudbury. Highlights of the surface exploration results at the McLeod showing included gold grades were between 0.01 g/t and 45.5 g/t and copper grades were between 0.023% and 0.39% in grab samples collected by MacDonald Mines. The surface sampling by MacDonald, combined with the historic drilling results reported for the showing (up to 35.87 g/t gold over 2.44 metres), suggests that high-grade gold zones may exist in the East-West Ess Creek deformation corridor.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO