It is often said that the best place to find gold is near a gold mine, and that is certainly true of the past-producing Bralorne and Pioneer mines in British Columbia. Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK) has reporting drill results that include 81.09 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from the 77 vein in the Gap zone between the two mines.

METAL MINING ・ 4 DAYS AGO