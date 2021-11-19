ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 Update Patch Notes Detailed

By Carlos Silva
dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Forza Horizon 5 post-launch patch is live on all Xbox Platforms including current and next-generation consoles. The patch notes include fixes for game stability, multiplayer, exploits, and much more. Forza Horizon 5 Update Patch Notes Detailed. The official Forza Support account tweeted out a link to the...

www.dbltap.com

