Forza Horizon 5 Update Patch Notes Detailed

Deathloop has today launched game update 2, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. It’s been a surprising amount of time since we’ve seen a sizeable bug fix update, seeing as the last one was made just over a month ago. This update thankfully seems to continue the trend of fixing a lot. Arkane has made fixes towards NPC behavior, quality-of-life, the UI, and many more nuances of gameplay. While you won’t notice anything major (which you shouldn’t expect from a AAA game that’s mostly single-player anyway), these fixes are quite nice for the health of the game. Hopefully, your next drop into the shoes of Colt or Julianna is a bit more enjoyable. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Deathloop in game update 2!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO