Building a strong ‘Foundation’ in Meigs Co.

The Meigs County Foundation (MCF) hosted its 2021 grant recipients at a reception earlier this week at the offices of Meigs County Economic Development and the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce. Pictured are members of the MCF Board of Directors and representatives from the organizations receiving funding (see story for identifications). In all, the local nonprofit is funding 12 community projects this year. Cooper Schagel Photography | Courtesy

POMEROY, Ohio — The Meigs County Foundation (MCF) has announced its 2021 grant recipients, and the local nonprofit is funding 12 community projects this year.

MCF was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The organization works to attract resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

2021 grant recipients are:

Chester United Methodist Church, $4,000 for the rehabilitation of its baseball field backstop and bleachers;

Meigs County Council on Aging, $1,200 to build capacity for performing arts;

Meigs County Farmers’ Market LLC, $3,000 for its children’s program, 2022 Arts & Education at the Market;

Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society and Museum,$4,000 to install an air purifier;

Village of Pomeroy, $4,000 for a playground as part of the Children Playing Safe in Pomeroy Parks program;

Village of Racine, $4,000 for Phase II of the village’s ballfield improvements;

God’s Hands at Work, $5,000 for the mobile food pantry;

Meigs Cooperative Parrish, $1,000 for freezer and kitchen items at its Community Kitchen;

Pageville Freewill Baptist Church, $2,475 for the Keeping Seniors at Home with Emergency Support program;

Portland Community Center, $4,000 for a refrigerator, tiles and other floor materials for the center;

Eastern Local School District, $4,500 for the Eastern High School/ Middle School Band Instrument Program;

Eastern Local School District, $4,500 for the Eagle Pack Program, which sends meals home with students who have limited access to food on weekends.

To support the above projects, MCF partnered with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund to award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Meigs County. Additional funding was available for projects in the Health & Human Services Pillar thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Sisters Health Foundation to support pandemic-related needs. A Buckley Family donation to MCF fully funded the two Eastern Local School District projects.

“We want to support organizations working to expand opportunities for our neighbors. The Meigs County Foundation invests homegrown dollars in ideas benefitting our local communities and we are thrilled to see the difference our 2021 grant partners with make across Meigs,” said Jennifer Sheets, MCF president. “We also extend our appreciation for the funding partnerships with both the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and Sisters Health Foundation, as they helped us leverage dollars for even greater impact.”

These grant awards were announced and organizations recognized at a reception hosted by the MCF Board of Directors held earlier this week in Pomeroy at the offices of Meigs County Economic Development and the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce on East Main Street.

Joining members of the MCF Board of Directors, and representing their respective organizations included: Peggy Crane with the Meigs Cooperative Parish; Fay Westfall with Portland Community Center; Dixie Hawthorne and Stephanie Rife with the Meigs County Farmers Market; Laura Cleland with Meigs County Council on Aging; Trenton Thacker, band director at Eastern Local Schools, Lisa Ritchie, Eastern Local Treasurer, Steve Ohlinger, Eastern Local Superintendent; Bob Beegle representing the Village of Racine; Christina Howard with the Pageville Freewill Baptist Church; James Stanley with the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society and Museum and Brent Buckley with the Chester United Methodist Church. Also attending was Hunter Buckley. (See main group photo).

MCF Board of Directors at the reception were John Hoback, Susan Clark, Laura Sheets, Barb Musser, Jennifer Sheets, Ryan Buckley, Linda Warner with her dog Senna, and Paul Reed. Absent were Charlene Rutherford and Brandon Bartee.

In partnership with many, MCF is working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Meigs County’s people and communities. If interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Meigs County Foundation, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs or contact MCF at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.

About the Meigs County Foundation

The Meigs County Foundation was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Foundation works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community. To learn more, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Sisters Health Foundation

The Sisters Health Foundation (SHF) promotes healthy and sustainable communities by providing resources, strengthening collaborative relationships, and supporting initiatives that impact the people in the Mid-Ohio Valley. For more information about SHF, visit www.sistershealthfdn.org.

Information provided by the MCF and FOA. Beth Sergent contributed to this story.