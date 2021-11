As you race around Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 you’ll be addressed vocally by your name, further immersing you in the action. That is, unless the game has got your name wrong. You see, Forza Horizon 5 gets your name from who knows where when you first start playing, and so it might not be right. It doesn’t prompt you to select a name when creating your character, either. If your name is wrong, however, or you just want to be called something else, it can easily be changed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO