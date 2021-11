House Democrats voted to pass President Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion social safety net expansion legislation on Friday. The tally was 220 to 213 with representative Jared Golden of Maine being the only Democrat to vote against it and no Republicans voted for it. The vote took place in the morning after house GOP leader Kevin McCarthy stalled it on Thursday evening. The ‘Build Back Better’ bill will now head to the Senate for a vote. If it’s accepted into law it would deliver on long standing Democratic priorities by dramatically expanding social services for Americans, working to mitigate the climate crisis and increasing access to health care and delivering aid to families and children.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO