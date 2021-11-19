Historic Partial Lunar Eclipse Lasted 3 Hours, 28 Minutes

A partial lunar eclipse is happening tonight! A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth gets in the way of the Sun’s light hitting the Moon. That means that during the night, the Moon fades away as Earth’s shadow covers it up. There are three types: total, partial and penumbral. You're probably most familiar with a total lunar eclipse. That's when Earth's umbra, the darkest part of its shadow, covers up all of the Moon's surface. Penumbral lunar eclipses happen when the Moon travels through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow. Finally, when only part of the Moon's surface is obscured by Earth’s umbra, it's known as a partial lunar eclipse.
Comments / 0