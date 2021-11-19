Historic Partial Lunar Eclipse Lasted 3 Hours, 28 Minutes

A newly discovered exoplanet is one of the most extreme discovered yet. Its name is TOI-2109b, an absolute beast of a gas giant clocking it at 1.35 times the size and 5 times the mass of Jupiter. Oh, and it has a death wish: It's on such a close orbit with its host star that it whirls around once every 16 hours. That's the closest orbit we've ever discovered for a gas giant, so close that it is spiraling ever closer to the star on a trajectory of doom, with half of it scorched by its host star's burning heat. On its...

