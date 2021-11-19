ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kaiser Sympathy Strike Enters Second Day

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Kaiser employees are set to walk off the job...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Kaiser Permanente, Unions Reach Labor Deal To Avert Strike

LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kaiser Permanente, Unions Reach Labor Deal To Avert Strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states has called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal with the health care network. Both sides announced the agreement on Saturday, staving off a potentially crippling strike. Some 32,000 Kaiser employees, most of them in Southern California, were prepared to walk off the job Monday to protest understaffing and wage cuts for new hires. Additional members of the alliance had authorized a one-day “sympathy strike” on Nov. 18. Agreement on the four-year contract includes annual wage increases and new staffing language to continue to protect employees. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
LABOR ISSUES

