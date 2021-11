The Apple Car project is an open secret, even though the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained tight-lipped about it like all its other yet-to-be-launched products. But all the patents being filed continuously just about confirm the existence of the top-secret group of engineers working on the Apple-branded car aimed at consumers. Internally known as Project Titan, the development work on the self-driving vehicle started in back 2014. But it went through its own share of ups and downs, which almost forced the project to be permanently shelved. However, a report by Reuters shed details on how Apple is looking for a 2024 launch for its first-ever automobile. While details on the purported Apple car are slim, a UK-based leasing company called Vanarama has used all the filed patents to create a set of digital renderings of the Apple Car.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO