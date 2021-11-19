ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki gives White House news briefing

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is slated to update journalists on the latest news coming out of the Biden administration and answer their questions...

Comments / 16

Susan Garvin
5d ago

Lol I believe we don’t really have news anymore. Only opinion sections that all seem slanted.

Reply
17
shoofly
4d ago

Who listens to her. If her lips are moving she is lying just like Biden and Harris.

Reply
19
Gary Hessedence
5d ago

She should be ashamed of herself for the lies she tells.

Reply
21
PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

