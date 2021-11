One of the largest oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids and products pipeline/midstream services operator in the US is a company called Kinder Morgan (KMI). Although the oil and gas space has been exposed as being a volatile one in recent years, the companies that operate in the pipeline and midstream services category are known for generating stable, consistent cash flows. At the end of the day, Kinder Morgan is about the cheapest prospect in its space, but it is trading cheap on an absolute basis. Add in the stability in cash flows the company offers, even during some of the toughest of times, and it surely is a difficult prospect to pass up. If anything, it should be considered an attractive opportunity for long-term investors who are interested in capturing some yield in the process.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO