Rising Interest Rates Matter To The Stock Market

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do rising interest rates matter to the stock market? Many in the financial media and advisory community are scrambling to locate periods where rates rose along with stocks.

seekingalpha.com

FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
FOX40

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. […]
KXLY

Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Shares of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have lagged the broad market since last year’s low, but they’ve been outright poor performers since peaking in August of this year. The stock is down 10% for the past three months, and back within sight of multi-week lows hit in early October. Not even word that the company intends to spin off its slow-growing consumer health business was able to light a fire under the stock.
Tracking Jeremy Grantham's GMO Capital Portfolio - Q3 2021 Update

Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased from $20.05B to $20.22B this quarter. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to GMO’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on GMO’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/12/2021. Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $20.05B to $20.22B this quarter. The portfolio is diversified with recent 13F reports showing well over 500 different positions although most of them are very small. There are 42 securities that are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet, Apple, UnitedHealth, and Oracle. They add up to ~18% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking Jeremy Grantham’s GMO Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last report for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.
Energy Prices Could Derail Equities In 2022

Equity valuations remain very expensive. Equities decoupled from the underlying macro data. Many thought that the corona crash could fix that, but it didn’t. Valuations became even more expensive instead. Several reliable indicators are as stretched as they have never been before. An example is the composite market value relative to GDP. It stands at more than double the US GDP and is 75% above its long-term trend. The big question is not if equities reverse to the mean but rather when it happens.
Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The December 2021 Heat Map

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings. Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.
Preview Of 7 Cloud Stocks For Q3 Earnings - December Edition

In this overview, we cover the Q3 earnings for the following stocks: Asana, CrowdStrike, Elastic N.V., Snowflake, Okta, DocuSign and Zscaler. Tech Insider Research is covering the second part of the earnings preview for cloud stocks. It includes seven of the leading cloud security, productivity tools and data analytics companies.
Gold pushes back above $1,800 as new COVID variant shakes investors

Gold prices are jumping and mining shares offer a refuge from worries over the impact to the global economic recovery due to the discovery of a potentially highly contagious new coronavirus variant from South Africa. December Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +1.6% to $1,812.80/oz., December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +0.6% to $23.635/oz. ETFs: GLD,...
COVID-19 vaccine stocks surge on worries over new variant

U.S. vaccine makers are trading higher premarket amid rising fears over new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), up 6.1% and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), jumping 7.6% also got boost after the companies' COVID-19 vaccine won EMA authorization for expanded use in children aged 5-11. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gains...
The Week On Wall Street: Fear Stops The Rally

Economic data continues to look solid and the jobs picture improves, but consumers have concerns. "Those who are not grateful soon begin to complain of everything." - Thomas Merton. Thanksgiving is the time to reflect on all we are grateful for, and given the strides the economy and markets have...
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
Bitcoin Outlook 2022: Crypto Bulls Should Be Thankful For Any Selloff

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have pulled back from highs. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading under $60k, selling off since hitting an all-time high of $69k last week. There's not much in terms of headlines to explain the current weakness although it comes in the context of what has been a monster rally with BTC still up around 100% this year and a similar performance just from the lows in July. Some profit-taking was likely overdue against technically overbought conditions and our message here is that a healthy consolidation of recent gains can ultimately set up the next leg higher.
The Fed Is Too Easy, But Profits Are Spectacular

Despite numerous signs that inflation is running well above the Fed's target, the FOMC today showed no signs of panic. Despite numerous signs that inflation is running well above the Fed's target, the FOMC today showed no signs of panic. Instead, they hinted that the current tapering of Treasury purchases is now likely to be accelerated modestly, and that might bring forward by a few months the first hike in rates (late summer '22?). In my view, a true tightening of monetary policy (i.e., a draining of reserves, a hike in real short-term interest rates, and an inversion of the yield curve) is still far in the future. Meanwhile, corporate profits have set new all-time highs, both nominally and relative to GDP (third quarter profits were released today in the first revision to third quarter GDP numbers). With a profits boom and a gentle Fed as a backdrop, the downside risk to equities of a Fed tightening is minimal and far enough in the future to ignore for now.
