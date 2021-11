Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since Nov. 2, when she publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. But things only get more puzzling from there. Shuai, one of China’s most well-known tennis stars who won a title at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014, had her post removed from the Chinese social media platform Weibo within 30 minutes, according to CNN.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO