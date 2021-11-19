ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television Academy Chairman/CEO Frank Scherma Returns for Second Term as New Board of Governors Elected

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Television Academy chairman/CEO Frank Scherma , whose first two-year term turned into three due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been re-elected to lead the organization for two more years. Scherma is part of the roster of newly elected officers and members on the Academy’s Board of Governors who were tapped on Thursday to serve starting Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

Scherma, the president and co-founder of RadicalMedia, hails from the commercials and producers peer groups. Joining him in key leadership positions are vice chair Sharon Lieblein (from the casting directors peer group); second vice chair Rickey Minor (music), secretary Allison Binder (professional representatives) and treasurer Ann Leslie Uzdavinis (commercials).

Scherma will continue to work closely with TV Academy president/COO Maury McIntyre to shape the TV Academy’s direction. Scherma’s first term was rocked by the pandemic and its impact on two years of Emmy Awards. But also under his tenure the org implemented a no-DVD screener policy (later refined to stipulate no mailers of any kind) as well as a membership vetting initiative that is moving inactive members to a non-voting, associate membership.

“There was a lot that the Board of Governors and myself and Maury and the team wanted to accomplish,” Scherma said of his tenure. “It’s harder to accomplish on Zooms than all of us sitting face to face and getting through stuff — between the diversity and equity inclusion issues, all the things that we’re trying to do as an Academy. I still see there’s a lot that we want to do over the next two-and-a-half years. And I want to do that and get that done. And then I can sort of leave in peace.”

According to the Academy, 41% of those elected are new to the Academy’s boardroom, including two governors representing the newly created Science & Technology Peer Group.

Here are the Board of Governors for the TV Academy:

Re-elected to serve a second term are Debra Curtis (television executives), Laura Guzik (costume design & supervision), Bryan Leder (professional representatives), David Plakos (lighting, camera & technical arts), Keith Raskin (producers), Troy Underwood (children’s programming) and James Yarnell (art directors/set decorators).

Back to the board to serve a new two-year term after a multiple-year absence from the Television Academy’s governing body: Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic (daytime programming) and Christopher B. Reeves (sound editors).

Newly elected governors set to serve their first-ever term include Anya Adams (directors); Kaz Aizawa (animation); Wendy Aylsworth (science & technology); Edward H. Bonin (special visual effects); Shannon Buck (public relations); Nikki Carbonetta (makeup artists/hairstylists); Sherri Chung (music); Ana Criado (motion & title design); Nicole Demerse (writers); Nena Erb, ACE (picture editors); Kim Estes (performers); Scott A. Freeman (reality programming); Stephanie Hampton (Los Angeles area); Marc Hirschfeld, CSA (casting directors); Dominique Kelley (choreography); Kira Kelly, ASC (cinematographers); Senain Kheshgi (documentary programming); Charlie McBrearty (commercials); George Mooradian, ASC (cinematographers); Phillip W. Palmer, CAS (sound); Larry Rosenthal (stunts); Hollann Sobers (production executives); Vito Trotta (makeup artists/hairstylists); Steve Viola (motion & title design); and Barry B. Zegel (science & technology).

Rickey Minor
