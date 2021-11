Imagine you could have a robot deliver your pizza to your dorm on campus? Well, you do not have to imagine because it is happening right now across US college campuses. Starship Technologies delivery robots are serving thousands of college students per day. They claim on their website that they are the “world’s leading robot delivery service for university college campuses.” The company was launched in 2014 with a focus on creating their delivery robots.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 DAYS AGO